Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Roma mother found this when she opened a box of nappies she purchased from Woolworths.
A Roma mother found this when she opened a box of nappies she purchased from Woolworths.
News

Police respond to anti-vax campaign in Roma

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
28th Feb 2020 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNSUSPECTING mothers have been confronted with dangerous anti-vaxxer propaganda in baby products across multiple stores in Roma.

In the past few weeks, there have been several reports of parents opening baby products such as nappies and baby wipes to find anti-vaccination cards slotted into the packaging.

Messages on the cards have included ‘Protect me, don’t inject me’ and ‘There’s no such thing as a “safe” vaccine,’ angering parents and the staff of targeted stores.

Manager of Health Plus chemist Roma, Deb Smith said she will be reviewing CCTV footage and taking it to police after finding several of the cards plastered over immunisation advertisements in the past few weeks.

A Roma police constable stated that if the offender/s are physically opening the packaging or breaking the seal to insert the card, then it is a criminal charge.

He stated that if after reviewing any footage presented, it is evident that the offender/s have broken the seal of any the products they are slipping the anti-vaccination cards into, it would be considered a minimum charge of wilful damage and possibly stealing.

However, if the card was only tucked into the product with no damage done to the packaging, it would not be considered a criminal offence but instead a consumer law issue.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: School captain speaks up

        premium_icon INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: School captain speaks up

        News Taylah Kidman from Nanango State High School says she looks up to her mum and teachers as the most inspirational women in her life.

        Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        premium_icon Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        Crime ‘I hope you are ashamed of punching your mother,’ magistrate says.

        Advocate aspires to give people a voice as councillor

        premium_icon Advocate aspires to give people a voice as councillor

        Council News Why champion for change Rhonda Trivett wants to have a say in council decisions.

        PHOTOS: Little Erin leads the way at Cooyar

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Little Erin leads the way at Cooyar

        News She may only be five-years-old but this little show leader and her four-legged-best...