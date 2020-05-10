Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police this afternoon responded to reports of an incident at Rockhampton Base Hospital.
Police this afternoon responded to reports of an incident at Rockhampton Base Hospital.
News

Police respond to incident at Rocky Base Hospital

kaitlyn smith
10th May 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have this afternoon responded to reports of a disturbance at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

It is believed a woman who had just given birth assaulted and spat at staff and security officers on the hospital's maternity ward.

Early reports suggested the woman allegedly became aggressive after a child safety officer visited her.

The incident occurred this afternoon around 3.40pm.

It is understood doctors moved the newborn to another part of the hospital as the incident unfolded.

The situation is now believed to be under control.

It is unknown at this time whether the woman will be fined under Queensland Government's strict new laws which state a person who deliberately spits, sneezes or coughs on frontline workers will be fined up to $13,000.

queesnland health rockhampton base hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community to log on to pray for region, virus safety

        Community to log on to pray for region, virus safety

        News South Burnett community prayers to be held live this afternoon.

        Five sports books to inspire the every day athlete

        premium_icon Five sports books to inspire the every day athlete

        Sport If you’re looking for inspiration to get back into training, pick up any of these...

        Festival to let young people know they’re supported

        premium_icon Festival to let young people know they’re supported

        News A recent spate of suicides in the South Burnett has inspired a proposed event to...

        MOTHER’S DAY 2020: To mum, with love

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY 2020: To mum, with love

        Life GALLERY: South Burnett Times readers share their best wishes for their mums this...