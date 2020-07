MAN WAVING FAKE GUN: Police are investigating an incident where a man was waving a fake fun in Kingaroy. Picture: File

MAN WAVING FAKE GUN: Police are investigating an incident where a man was waving a fake fun in Kingaroy. Picture: File

POLICE have responded to reports of a man waving a fake gun in Memorial Park in Kingaroy.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a concerned citizen had called triple-0 call about 2.20pm to report an incident of a man waving a gun at Memorial Park on Williams St.

The spokesman said police confirmed it was a fake gun,

Kingaroy police are now on scene investigating the incident.