Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
What does it mean if you find tape on your fence?
What does it mean if you find tape on your fence?
News

POLICE RESPOND: What to do if you find tape on your fence

Meg Gannon
9th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A STRIP of green sticky tape on your front fence may not seem ominous at first sight, but an image posted on social media sent Dalby locals into a frenzy, warning the recipient to keep their house locked and dog secured.

Speculation circulated on Facebook that sticky tape on a fence paling meant the recipient was about to have their dog stolen.

Several comments urged the local who posted the image to keep their houses locked and their dogs kept away because the sticky tape could be a subtle sign that a break-in was about to occur.

Dalby police station acting officer-in-charge sergeant Sean Donaghy said there were no substance to the claims, despite the number of claims.

"We've had no intel on that at all," he said.

"Usually we get intel stuff but I've never heard anything like that before.

"We get things like shoes on power lines mean that drugs are available, but it's not proven."

More Stories

dalby crime dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics With the State Government yet to crack down on training courses using job ads to lure in jobseekers, The Sunday Mail has tested the system.

        Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        Premium Content Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        News Crunch time for Queensland as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support...

        Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.