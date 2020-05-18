POLICE ROUND: Officer kicked in neck, church broken into

Kingaroy police responded to a range of incidents last week.

Officer assaulted

KINGAROY police were called to a Queensland Health facility on Youngman St at 1.15pm last Monday, May 11 after a 40-year-old Kingaroy man refused to leave when asked to by staff.

The man then refused multiple requests by police to leave and instead laid down on a seat.

He was arrested and resisted efforts by police to walk him to the police vehicle.

When police were placing him the vehicle he has lashed out and kicked a female police officer in the neck.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 8 for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police.

Church break-in

POLICE are investigating a break and enter that occurred between May 6 and 11 at a church on Markwell St in Kingaroy.

Entry was gained by jemmying a door.

A search of the premises revealed musical, computer and sound equipment has been stolen. Police investigations are continuing.

Over the limit

OFFICERS intercepted a Nissan Station wagon driven by a 28-year-old Coolabunia man on Peterson Dr at 10.45pm last Wednesday, May 13.

The man returned a roadside breath test reading of 0.122 per cent.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 1 charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.