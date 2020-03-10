Menu
CAN YOU HELP: Police are currently asking for assistnace lcating a man alleged to have physically assaulted a woman in her car in Wooroolin last week.
News

Police search for assailant after shock road side assault

Kate McCormack
10th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
AUTHORITIES are currently investigating the whereabouts of a man after he allegedly physically assaulted a 57-year-old woman in her car in Wooroolin last week.

Police are alleging the altercation took place on Tuesday, March 3 at 10.50am.

The woman told authorities she pulled her Suzuki over on the Bunya Highway at Wooroolin after being tailgated by a white Holden Commodore.

The male driver allegedly approached the woman’s vehicle and threatened to take her registration and also threatened the woman before slamming her car door on her arm.

The unknown offender then drove off in the Holden sedan.

The man is described as caucasian, approximately 175cm, thin build with brown hair and a goatee and moustache.

He was described as wearing a dark shirt and shorts at the time of the alleged altercation.

Investigations are continuing and police are urging anyone with information to contact the Kingaroy Police Station on 07 4160 4900 or Policelink on 131 444 or by filling out an online form via the Crime Stoppers website here.

assault allegations bunya highway holden commodore wooroolin
South Burnett

