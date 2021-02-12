Menu
The occupants of two cars are being urged to contact police in relation to a horror incident that saw a bus driver burnt by an unknown substance.
Police search for cars after bus driver burnt

by Chris Clarke
12th Feb 2021 12:07 PM
POLICE are searching the occupants of two cars who maybe able to help them investigate an incident that saw a bus driver burnt by an unknown substance on Monday.

The 35-year-old bus driver was rushed to hospital after suffering burns to his face at Loganholme, south of Brisbane.

Police are looking for people who were driving in a white Mitsubishi Triton and a blue Hyundai hatch northbound on Drews Road toward Jalan Street between 9:08am and 9:12am.

Police are searching for the occupants of this car.
At this stage there is no suggestion the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the incident, however, they may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 131 444.

 

 

 

 

 

 

