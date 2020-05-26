Menu
Police are urging the public to assist with investigations after an attempted break and enter at a Murgon home. Photo: File
Crime

Police seek answers after another Burnett break-in

Laura Blackmore
26th May 2020 2:00 PM
AN ATTEMPTED break and enter in the early hours of the morning has police calling on the public to assist them with their investigations.

Police said between 12am and 1am on Sunday morning unknown offenders tried to enter a property on Boat Mountain Rd at Murgon.

Police will allege the offenders tried to remove a fly screen from a window in attempts to gain access but ended up entering an unsecured shed at the rear of the property.

The unknown persons then departed without removing any property.

Investigations are still continuing.

To report information about a crime anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

murgon break and enter murgon crime murgon police south burnett crime
