Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Police seek man performed sex act near children

Steph Allen
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking for a very thin man who allegedly masturbated in front of children outside a Mackay complex.

It is alleged that about 4.45pm on Monday, a man masturbated in front of children who were seated nearby outside a complex on Bridge Rd.

The man is described as caucasian and very thin, and is believed to be aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

He was described as having a goatee beard, and was wearing dark grey pants and a black shirt at the time of the offence.

Police are currently inquiring about CCTV footage to help identify the man.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

