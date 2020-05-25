Police seek witness following Youngman St assault

CAN YOU HELP?: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services office on Youngman St in Kingaroy was the scene of an assault earlier this month and police are searching for witnesses to help with the investigation.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a woman by an unknown man.

The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday, May 12 at 2.15pm outside the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services office on Youngman St in Kingaroy (between Subway and Supercheap Auto).

Police would particularly like to speak to a man who approached staff at the QFES office asking for them to contact police regarding the incident.

The man was described as wearing a yellow hi-vis shirt, dark shorts, boots and sunglasses.

Police would like this man or any other witnesses with information, to contact Kingaroy Police Station and quote reference number QP2000980431.