Police seize $30k drugs in major South Burnett drug bust

MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES: Operation Knuckle culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants, with 34 people charged with 166 drug offences. Picture: QPS

AN ALLEGED drug trafficker has been hit with 91 charges by Murgon detectives, with $30,000 worth of illicit drugs seized.

Operation Knuckle culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants and 34 people being charged with 166 drug offences with more than $30,000 worth of drugs being taken off the streets.

On June 30, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Kingaroy and charged with one count each of trafficking meth, receiving proceeds from drug trafficking, possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence and a further 88 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in Cherbourg Magistrates Court today.

Detectives will allege between July 2019 and June 2020 the man supplied ten people in Kingaroy with various quantities of meth over an extended period.

Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said Operation Knuckle represented the ongoing commitment of police in the South Burnett District to target serious drug offenders and reduce drug related crimes in the community.