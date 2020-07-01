Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES: Operation Knuckle culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants, with 34 people charged with 166 drug offences. Picture: QPS
MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES: Operation Knuckle culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants, with 34 people charged with 166 drug offences. Picture: QPS
Crime

Police seize $30k drugs in major South Burnett drug bust

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
1st Jul 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED drug trafficker has been hit with 91 charges by Murgon detectives, with $30,000 worth of illicit drugs seized.

Operation Knuckle culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants and 34 people being charged with 166 drug offences with more than $30,000 worth of drugs being taken off the streets.

One man has been charged with 91 drug related charges. Picture: QPS
One man has been charged with 91 drug related charges. Picture: QPS

On June 30, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Kingaroy and charged with one count each of trafficking meth, receiving proceeds from drug trafficking, possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence and a further 88 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in Cherbourg Magistrates Court today.

Operation Knuckle culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants, with 34 people charged with 166 drug offences. Picture: QPS
Operation Knuckle culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants, with 34 people charged with 166 drug offences. Picture: QPS

Detectives will allege between July 2019 and June 2020 the man supplied ten people in Kingaroy with various quantities of meth over an extended period.

Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said Operation Knuckle represented the ongoing commitment of police in the South Burnett District to target serious drug offenders and reduce drug related crimes in the community.

alleged drug trafficking kingaroy drug charges meth murgon police operation knuckle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gunfire sends Dingo Sanctuary owner to hospital

        premium_icon Gunfire sends Dingo Sanctuary owner to hospital

        Rural SIMON Stretton is searching for answers after loud blasts left him hospitalised with a heart condition

        $500m, 50k jobs before border even opens

        premium_icon $500m, 50k jobs before border even opens

        News $520m a month, 50k jobs to flow from eased restrictions

        Prison time for spree against Kingaroy, Murgon businesses

        premium_icon Prison time for spree against Kingaroy, Murgon businesses

        Crime The man was responsible for breaking into several business throughout Kingaroy and...

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day