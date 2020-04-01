Police seize dangerous drugs and weapons, six charged

DRUG BUST: Kingaroy Senior Constable Sam McDonald with dangerous drugs seized after executing two search warrants in Kingaroy and Nanango on Tuesday, March 31. Photo: Madeline Grace

SIX people have been charged after police searches led to the discovery of dangerous drugs and weapons in the South Burnett this week.

The Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch was responsible for the haul, found while executing two search warrants on Tuesday.

Four alleged offenders were charged for a combined 13 offences after the first search was conducted in Kingaroy.

The charges included unlawful possession of firearms, receiving stolen property, and drug- related offences.

Two of the weapons seized by the Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch after officers executed search warrants in Kingaroy and Nanango on Tuesday. Photo: Madeline Grace

Officers allegedly recovered two recently stolen firearms as well as other electronic items and a small quantity of amphetamine.

A 37-year-old Boondall man has been charged with possessing drug utensils, and a 48-year-old Kingaroy man has been charged with possessing drug utensils, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Both men are due to appear before the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 20.

A 26-year-old Kingaroy woman was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, receiving tainted property, possessing tainted property, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. She is also due to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 20.

A 26-year-old Nanango man was charged with obstructing police and possessing property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence and is due to appear at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 13.

The second search warrant was executed at a Nanango address and resulted in two people being charged for producing dangerous drugs.

Officers seized 10 marijuana plants and a quantity of hydroponic equipment from the Nanango address.

A 53-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from Nanango, were issued notices to appear before the Nanango Magistrates Court on July 16.

The Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch seized dangerous drugs and weapons after executing two search warrants in Kingaroy and Nanango. Photo: Kingaroy Police

Southern Regional Crime co-ordinator, Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said the arrests were the result of the community working with police to reduce the prevalence of illicit drugs in rural areas.

“These operations, supported by local intelligence and valuable information from across the community, will continue to be conducted across the South West District and throughout the southern policing region,” Acting Supt Kelly said.

“By disrupting criminal behaviour in this way, we aim to deter future offenders.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via the website 24 hours per day.