Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and SES have this morning launched an urgent search for missing man Bevin Taylor, who disappeared from his home several days ago.
Police and SES have this morning launched an urgent search for missing man Bevin Taylor, who disappeared from his home several days ago.
News

Police and SES launch urgent search for missing man

by Brianna Morris-Grant
30th Jan 2021 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE and SES have launched an urgent search for a missing Beaudesert man who disappeared from his bed several days ago.

Bevin Taylor was last seen going to bed at his home on Cryna Road at 10pm on January 28.

At 6am the next morning it was discovered the 24-year-old was no longer in the house and could not be located.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

Police and SES have launched an urgent search for Beaudesert man Bevin Taylor. Photo: QLD Police
Police and SES have launched an urgent search for Beaudesert man Bevin Taylor. Photo: QLD Police

His family and police say this behaviour is out of character, and are concerned for Mr Taylor because of a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, 178cm tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police and SES this morning commenced a search for him in the Beaudesert/Canungra area.

Residents in the Cryna Road area are urged to check their properties for any sign of him, and anyone with information should contact police.

 

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Police, SES launch urgent search for missing man

bevin taylor missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Premium Content St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Education St John’s Lutheran has welcomed five new teaching staff as student numbers skyrocket for 2021.

        South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Premium Content South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Community Nine new Aussie citizens were welcomed to the lucky land at Kingaroy’s 2021...

        Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Premium Content Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Breaking Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-truck crash at...

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights