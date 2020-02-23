Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News
Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News
Crime

BREAKING: Police shoot and kill man in Brisbane CBD

by John Farmer and Danielle O’Neal
23rd Feb 2020 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot and killed by police in the Brisbane CBD this morning, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

It is understood the man was armed with a knife and was shot to protect the public. The incident occurred outside the Westin Hotel about 10.20am.

Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First
Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were earlier treating two people.

A crime scene has been established however there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police are urging motorists to avoid Mary St and Edward St with Mary St closed between Edward and Albert streets.

armed gunman breaking brisbane cbd shooting editors picks police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        PHOTOS: QLD Ballet comes to Kingaroy

        premium_icon PHOTOS: QLD Ballet comes to Kingaroy

        Sport A ballet dancer from the Queensland Ballet has given a masterclass on ballet...

        GALLERY: Northern Stars outshone the Southern Bulls

        premium_icon GALLERY: Northern Stars outshone the Southern Bulls

        Cricket Round one of the South Burnett Cricket Association Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge...

        Tortured ‘puppy farm’ dogs saved from life of misery

        premium_icon Tortured ‘puppy farm’ dogs saved from life of misery

        Pets & Animals After a rough start, ‘puppy farm’ dogs find shelter … and love