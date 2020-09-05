Police shut down huge bush rave involving 300 people

FAR North police have been forced to shut down their second rave in less than a month amid COVID concerns after 300 people were found partying in a remote national park.

Multiple crews were called to the bushland area near indigenous community Mona Mona, west of Kuranda, about 10pm on Friday night for what was believed to have been an organised two-day camping dance music "festival".

No arrests were made, but musical equipment seized and police are expected to return to the scene today to ensure crowds had dispersed with many unable to travel last night due to being alcohol and drug affected.

Cairns police Det Acting Sen-Sgt Scott McGrath said investigations related to possible COVID breaches were underway.

"It is timely to remind people that the new CHO (Chief Health Officer) directives mean there can be no more than 30 people at a gathering," he said.

"We seized some musical equipment to make it inoperable."

Police were called in to shut down a beach party at Wangetti last month. Picture: SUPPLIED

The incident came just four weeks after several arrests at large scale beach party involving around 200 people at Wangetti Beach on August 8.

Three people were arrested and several more have received fines after multiple police crews were called in to break up the event.

