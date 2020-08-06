Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have vowed to crack down on the planned protest calling it a 'blatant' breach of the coronavirus lockdown.
Police have vowed to crack down on the planned protest calling it a 'blatant' breach of the coronavirus lockdown.
Health

Police slam conspiracy theory protest bid

by Jack Paynter
6th Aug 2020 4:48 PM

'Freedom' protesters and conspiracy theorists planning an illegal gathering in Melbourne have been slammed by Victoria Police.

The protest, planned for Sunday, has been labelled a "freedom day celebration" by organisers who claim the virus is a "biochemical" weapon and part of a "military coup".

Organisers invited attendees to brush up on a script to deliver to police to prevent their arrest, but police say they will be out in force and "selfish" protesters can expect $1652 fines to be handed out in bulk.

In a statement, Victoria Police declared the planned protest "a completely blatant breach" of the CHO's directions that "puts Victorian lives at risk".

"This selfish behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated. Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action."

Victoria recorded 471 new cases on Thursday and eight more deaths.

coronavirus health protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETAILS: Man dragged by car in horrifying hit-and-run

        Premium Content DETAILS: Man dragged by car in horrifying hit-and-run

        News Petrol drive-off turns into a horrifying hit-and-run in Kingaroy. FULL DETAILS:

        Man’s ridiculous excuse for driving 145km/h

        Premium Content Man’s ridiculous excuse for driving 145km/h

        Crime Drivers more likely to put pedal to metal on country roads.

        Woman slapped with huge fine after high-speed pursuit

        Premium Content Woman slapped with huge fine after high-speed pursuit

        Crime Driver gives police an interesting excuse for speeding.

        CHARGED: 51g marijuana, 17 syringes and methamphetamine

        Premium Content CHARGED: 51g marijuana, 17 syringes and methamphetamine

        Crime A full list of the drug charges heard in Murgon court this week.