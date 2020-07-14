Menu
Comfit image release, Mungindi wounding.
Police still on the hunt for Mungindi face stabber

Georgie Adams
13th Jul 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:34 PM
DETECTIVES are still trying to locate a man who stabbed a stockman in the face in a violent daylight attack in Mungindi.

The attack happened about a month ago on June 14, when a 30-year-old stockman was mustering cattle on Noondoo Mungindi Rd.

He spotted a man attempting to remove a 'cattle ahead sign'.

The two men engaged in a verbal altercation which escalated into a physical confrontation during which the stockman was slashed in the cheek and the forearm with a knife the man had retrieved from his nearby ute.

The stockman drove himself to Munginidi Hospital after the attack.

Detectives from St George Criminal Investigaiton Branch released an image to assist their search.

The man is described as 185cm tall, skinny build, mid-length sandy blonde hair and was wearing a red flanny and blue jeans.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police have received several pieces of information from the public, but nothing substantial to assist their investigation.

"Investigators are stilll following up the matter," he said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001238207 within the online suspicious activity form.

