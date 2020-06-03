Menu
BLOOD SAMPLE TAKEN: The scene of the single vehicle crash on Barkers Creek Rd, ten minutes out of Kingaroy on June 2. Picture: Kate McCormack.
Police test for drugs and alcohol after Kingaroy rollover

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes
3rd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
BLOOD samples have been taken from a man who rolled his car near Kingaroy, to determine if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

Kingaroy officer in charge Senior Sergeant Dave Tierney said the man was currently in hospital, with his blood being sent away for tests.

The scene of the single vehicle crash on Barkers Creek Rd, ten minutes out of Kingaroy.
Multiple emergency crews were called to Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd just before 3pm on June 2, after reports of a single vehicle roll over.

The man was trapped in the vehicle upon their arrival, with a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman saying he was extracted using hydraulic rescue equipment.

At the scene of the single vehicle crash on Barkers Creek Rd, ten minutes out of Kingaroy.
A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said the man was treated for minor injuries, including an abrasion to the head, and back pain.

The road was closed for up to two hours both ways while a tow truck removed the wreckage.

kingaroy barkers creek rd kingaroy police sgt david tierney single vehicle rollover

