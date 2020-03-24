Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police officers will be out in the community making sure these restrictions are followed. (PHOTO: FILE)
Queensland Police officers will be out in the community making sure these restrictions are followed. (PHOTO: FILE)
News

Police to enforce new restrictions, social distancing

Jessica Mcgrath
24th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE community is reminded to follow social distancing principles and the new restrictions in place for indoor venues.

The Queensland Police Service has launched a multi-agency task force operating under Task Force Sierra Linnet to ensure these restrictions are in place.

This is part of the QPS’s ongoing support to Queensland Health during the co-ordinated whole of government response to the coronavirus situation.

Police officers will ensure the restrictions for all pubs, registered and licensed clubs, gyms, indoor sporting venues, casinos and night clubs are in place.

These measures are aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensuring overall public health and safety.

Police have certain powers under the Public Health Act 2005 (Qld) to ensure compliance with the intent of the legislation, and penalty provisions apply.

For more information regarding new regulations and health advice, visit www.health.qld.gov.au.

health restrictions queensland police force social distancing south burnett coronavirus
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

        News QUEENSLANDERS thinking of a getaway during the Easter school holidays should think again with authorities moving to shut down access to popular spots.

        CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

        Breaking ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: According to QLD Health he was in self-isolation from his...

        Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        premium_icon Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        News ‘From here, it’s getting more and more scary the closer we get’

        Is this Yarraman house the way of the future?

        premium_icon Is this Yarraman house the way of the future?

        Property A Yarraman resident is opening up her home in the hope of inspiring others to...