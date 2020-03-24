Police to enforce new restrictions, social distancing

Queensland Police officers will be out in the community making sure these restrictions are followed. (PHOTO: FILE)

THE community is reminded to follow social distancing principles and the new restrictions in place for indoor venues.

The Queensland Police Service has launched a multi-agency task force operating under Task Force Sierra Linnet to ensure these restrictions are in place.

This is part of the QPS’s ongoing support to Queensland Health during the co-ordinated whole of government response to the coronavirus situation.

Police officers will ensure the restrictions for all pubs, registered and licensed clubs, gyms, indoor sporting venues, casinos and night clubs are in place.

These measures are aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensuring overall public health and safety.

Police have certain powers under the Public Health Act 2005 (Qld) to ensure compliance with the intent of the legislation, and penalty provisions apply.

For more information regarding new regulations and health advice, visit www.health.qld.gov.au.