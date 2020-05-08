Police line streets to farewell fallen officer

In honour of a friend and colleague, South Australian police will line the route as fallen officer Joanne Shanahan's casket is driven to her funeral.

Commissioner Grant Stevens says police are working with Chief Superintendent Shanahan's family to ensure their wishes are honoured as to how they would like the 55-year-old remembered.

"She was a valued member of the police family," Mr Stevens said. "As with any family that's lost a loved one during COVID-19 restrictions, it's very difficult to pay your respects and properly mourn."

But Mr Stevens said officers would line the streets from 10.15am on Friday as a sign of respect as the family travel to the funeral home. A livestream of the funeral will begin at 10.45am.

"As sad as it is, I'm looking forward to seeing the mark of respect for Joanne," he said.

The mother-of-two joined the force in 1981 and was appointed the inaugural officer in charge of its family and domestic violence branch.

The Entertainment Centre in Hindmarsh was lit up in blue to pay tribute to Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan. Picture: Matt Loxton

She died in a three-car collision at Urrbrae on April 25, along with 53-year-old Tania McNeill, the driver of a second car.

The 20-year-old driver of the third car has been charged over the crash.

Chief-Supt Shanahan's nieces, Selena and Nadine Steiner, have started a fundraiser for Police Legacy, to assist other families battling the loss of a serving officer.

Last week, the city was lit up in blue to pay tribute to the loss of their aunty.

Originally published as Police to line streets to farewell fallen officer