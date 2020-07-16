Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
News

Police unveil new look border pass

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland "a lot quicker" after almost a week of lengthy delays.

The design prominently displays the expiry date and pass level.

How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.
How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the new pass would make little difference to commuters.

"It will mean a real difference to staff working the border and will get (drivers) through a lot quicker," he said.

However asked when the situation at the border would calm down he said long delays were "an iron-clad guarantee".

Originally published as Police unveil new look border pass

More Stories

border ban border pass coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett sexual assault case hampered by global pandemic

        premium_icon Burnett sexual assault case hampered by global pandemic

        Crime It has been alleged a South Burnett farmer sexually assaulted several backpackers in his home.

        BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

        premium_icon BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

        Council News Despite a freeze in general rates, some residents can expect to be paying more than...

        NAMED: All 59 people facing Nanango Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: All 59 people facing Nanango Court today

        News EVERY week a number of people face Nanango Magistrates Court. Here is the full list...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites