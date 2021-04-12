Police urge residents to lock up after string of break ins

Police are urging Murgon residents to double down on home and vehicle security after a string of recent break and enters. File Photo.

Police are urging Murgon homeowners to triple check their home, vehicle and property security measures following a recent string of break-ins around the area.

The majority of the offences occurred between March 29 and April 5, with some incidents involving the entry of unlocked cars in both Murgon and Wondai.

Property stolen included items such as bicycles and wallets.

Many of these offences have involved offenders taking advantage of unlocked or unsecured doors and windows, which is why police are urging people to make sure their properties are secure.

By ensuring doors and windows are locked even, when you’re at home, and by keeping sought after items such as phones, jewellery, wallets and cameras out of sight, each member of the community can help prevent such offences from occurring.

Police have also noted neighbours can play a big role in preventing these offences by keeping an eye out for each other, assisting with mail collection for those who are away and placing rubbish bins out at the usual collection time.

Tips for securing your home:

Install good quality locks on all doors and windows and ensure they are used when you are in different parts of the house or out.

If you go out at night, prepare for your return by leaving your garage light and internal lights on.

Devise a drill for checking who is at the door without exposing yourself to danger. Invest in a wide-angled lens door viewer or door chain as a means to check the identity of the visitor.

Do not hide the keys to your premises anywhere outside.

Have all locks ‘keyed alike’ so that one key will open all doors and one key opens all windows.

Cash and valuables should be kept out of easy reach and out of sight.

Have a safety plan developed, if you secure your house and you need to get out in a hurry, ensure all house members know where the keys are kept.

Some tips for residents to consider:

Position your telephone so that you can’t be watched through the windows or doors while using the telephone.

When receiving anonymous calls listen for background noise, which may provide information as to the location of the call.

Do not leave messages on doors suggesting no one is home.

Discourage the leaving of parcels or bags on window sills or at the front door while the house is unoccupied.

Make it more difficult for an intruder to conceal themselves by keeping the area around your house neat and tidy and making sure bushes and trees are trimmed.

Ensure you have the number of your local police station, triple-0 (000) and a trusted person saved in your phone.

Messages on your home answering machine should be carefully worded so as not to indicate that you live alone or that the house is unattended.

Do not leave valuables on display in your house or vehicle.

When you go to sleep ensure all doors and windows are securely locked.

Identify your property by marking with an engraver or ultraviolet pen.

When going on holidays follow these steps to give your house that ‘lived in’ look and reduce the chances of break-ins:

Trim plants and trees around your home.

Move wheelie bins from underneath windows.

Install automatic light timers or sensor activated lights and leave a light on when you go out.

Ask a neighbour to collect your mail and take your rubbish out while you’re gone.

Make sure your garage or garden shed is locked and your letterbox is secured.

Make sure it is difficult for potential robbers to gain entry to your home and/or difficult to leave with your property and re-sell it.

Make sure your home has working locks, bolts, bars, and security screens. If an offender does get into your home make sure it is hard for them to get out with your property by having key locked windows and double cylinder deadlocks.

Have your property engraved or micro-dotted to make it easier for police to identify if it is stolen and someone tries to re-sell it.

If going out, even for a short period of time, make your home look ‘lived in’ by putting your radio or lights on timers.

There are many security products on the market to help you feel secure, consider installing one and remember to always use it.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.