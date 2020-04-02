Police welcome new first-year recruits to beat

NEW RECRUITS: Matthew Tunbridge, Lam Duy Nguyen, Ethan Parker, Brandon Jackson, and Tom Lynan will be working alongside experienced officers in Kingaroy and Murgon. Photo: Madeline Grace

NEW RECRUITS: Matthew Tunbridge, Lam Duy Nguyen, Ethan Parker, Brandon Jackson, and Tom Lynan will be working alongside experienced officers in Kingaroy and Murgon. Photo: Madeline Grace

KEEP an eye out for Kingaroy and Murgon’s latest police recruits.

Acting officer in charge at the Kingaroy Police Station, Senior Sergeant Sean Relf, said he was excited to welcome the newest editions to the South Burnett team.

“Our new recruits have completed their training at the Queensland Police Service Academy located at Oxley and are excited about being here in Kingaroy and Murgon to serve their communities,” Sen-Sgt Relf said.

“The training undertaken consists of an intensive physical, practical and theoretical training program along with police-specific skills relating to tactical officer safety skills.

“The recruits have passed these aspects of the training program and are allocated a station that they will commence their supervised on the job training at.

“This on-the-road training is carried out under the supervision of highly trained field training officers and encompasses further training throughout their first year, in specific areas designed to cover all aspects of what police deal with through the course of their duties.”

Once the first-year constables have completed this training they are then confirmed as fully operational police officers.

“It is then that officers can seek to specialise into a specific stream and work towards a detectives appointment, becoming a scenes of crime officer, Rural Crime Investigation Squad or a member of the Road Policing Unit,” Sgt Relf said.

“A policing career is a challenging and very rewarding occupation and if anyone has a desire to find out more about becoming a police officer they can obtain further information from www.policerecruit.com.au.”