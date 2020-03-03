Police witness accused smoke bong through window

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons charges in Kingaroy Magistrates Court after police witnessed her co-accused smoking a bong through the window.

On September 1, 2019, police went to Edward St, Kingaroy, to serve warrants for another resident when they saw Romi Elizabeth Marsay’s co-accused using a water pipe through the window.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said officers raided the house and Marsay pleaded guilty to using the water pipe and owning a taser.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said the 26-year-old’s eight-year relationship has ended as a result of the charges.

“She hasn’t seen her three children for quite some time now.”

Magistrate Louisa Pink took into account her age and limited history, and fined her $400.

A conviction was not recorded.