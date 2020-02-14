Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAN ASSAULTS POLICE: A 21-year-old man was arrested at The Albert Hotel in Monto on January 31 on a number of offences. Picture: Jack Lawrie.
MAN ASSAULTS POLICE: A 21-year-old man was arrested at The Albert Hotel in Monto on January 31 on a number of offences. Picture: Jack Lawrie.
News

Policeman punched in face at Monto pub

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
14th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with breaching his bail conditions after allegedly punching a police officer in the face at a pub in Monto.

The 21-year-old man was arrested at the Royal Albert Hotel in Monto on January 31, charged with a number of offences.

Police were called to the pub at 11.50pm that evening in relation to a man allegedly causing a disturbance.

It was alleged the man had assaulted a patron at the venue and obstructed police during his arrest.

Monto’s OIC Sergeant Mick Bazzo said police would allege the man then got into an altercation with police.

“In the arrest, an officer was [allegedly] assaulted, and punched in the face,” Sgt Bazzo said.

“The man was then taken into custody and was charged with a number of offences.”

Five charges were laid including assault occasioning bodily harm, obstructing police, assaulting police, public nuisance, and breaching bail conditions.

He has been remanded to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on March 11.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW MAYOR? Prominent businesswoman to run for top job

        premium_icon NEW MAYOR? Prominent businesswoman to run for top job

        Council News The long-term business owner announced her plans to take council's top job and outlined how she plans to boost the South Burnett.

        Accused law graduate receives praise for grades in court

        premium_icon Accused law graduate receives praise for grades in court

        Crime Hayley Nankivell defended herself before Magistrate Terry Duroux.

        OPINION: How to overcome your obstacles

        OPINION: How to overcome your obstacles

        News We are so often the maker of our own obstacles, so if we put them there by choice...

        New recruits to brighten state’s energy future

        New recruits to brighten state’s energy future

        Careers More than 100 apprentices will be joining the Ergon and Energex workforce to keep...