Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police’s surprise discovery searching drunk

Leighton Smith
by and Leighton Smith
24th Feb 2021 10:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INTOXICATED and pinned on the ground by security in front of the Mad Cow, Dene Andrew Cheeseman had an usual object stashed away in one of his pockets.

Townsville Police were conducting patrols of Townsville's Drink Safe precinct 12.20am on January 7, 2021 when they came across 23-year-old Cheeseman.

He'd just been evicted from the Mad Cow and allegedly became violent with security guard.

A search by police officers of his left shoulder pocket revealed an EFTPOS machine he pilfered from nearby Molly Malones Irish Pub earlier that evening.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Dene Andrew Cheeseman plead guilty to charges of commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing tainted property.
Dene Andrew Cheeseman plead guilty to charges of commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing tainted property.

Cheesman plead guilty to charges of commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing tainted property.

Given his high level of intoxication, he remembered little of the night but accepted responsibility for his misbehaviour.

Recognised his young age, stable employment and lack of criminal history, Magistrate Cathy Wadley sentenced him to a $300 recognisance order (where he must not reoffend), operational for six months with no conviction recorded.

 

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as Police's surprise discovery searching drunk

More Stories

crime drunk editors picks missing man missing person offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly South Burnett woman injured in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Elderly South Burnett woman injured in two-vehicle crash

        Breaking A woman reported to be in her 70s has been transported to hospital with injuries following a car crash in the South Burnett.

        Man flown to hospital after rolling truck on Burnett Highway

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after rolling truck on Burnett Highway

        News A man has been transported to hospital with head injuries after crashing his truck...

        FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Crackdown to make parents call cops on their own kids

        Premium Content Crackdown to make parents call cops on their own kids

        Crime Qld youth justice crackdown could see parents dob in their own kids