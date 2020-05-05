Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK TO SCHOOL: Kingaroy St John's Lutheran School Prep students will be some of the students returning to school on Monday. Picture: Madeline Grace.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Kingaroy St John's Lutheran School Prep students will be some of the students returning to school on Monday. Picture: Madeline Grace.
Education

POLL: Is going back to school early a smart move?

Jessica Mcgrath
5th May 2020 2:30 PM

FOUR year levels of students will be returning to school from next Monday as part of Queensland's back to school plan.

Prep students and students in Years 1, 11 and 12 will go back to school as normal after starting Term 2 working from home due to coronavirus restrictions on May 11.

The State Government initially had projected for school students to work from home from weeks 1 to 5, with only children of essential workers attending school.

However, these four cohorts will be back at school from week 4.

Some South Burnett parents will welcome this slow progression back to normal schooling, while others will question it.

Is going back to school so early a smart move?

Reader poll

Is sending South Burnett students back to school so early a smart move?

View Results

The proposed date for students in the other grades to return to school will be Monday, May 25.

readers poll south burnett coronavirus south burnett schools
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COP THIS: Police hand out hefty fines to virus rule breakers

        premium_icon COP THIS: Police hand out hefty fines to virus rule breakers

        Crime 27-year-old woman fined more than $2000 after being caught out of bounds in the South Burnett.

        Ready, set, roll your pumpkins

        premium_icon Ready, set, roll your pumpkins

        Community Organisers adapt to pandemic by hosting event in a new capacity this year.

        YOUR SAY: Why we should download the COVID-19 app

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Why we should download the COVID-19 app

        News Readers share thoughts on the coronavirus tracking app, while government discusses...

        ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        premium_icon ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        Business ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses tipped