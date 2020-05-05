POLL: Is going back to school early a smart move?

BACK TO SCHOOL: Kingaroy St John's Lutheran School Prep students will be some of the students returning to school on Monday. Picture: Madeline Grace.

FOUR year levels of students will be returning to school from next Monday as part of Queensland's back to school plan.

Prep students and students in Years 1, 11 and 12 will go back to school as normal after starting Term 2 working from home due to coronavirus restrictions on May 11.

The State Government initially had projected for school students to work from home from weeks 1 to 5, with only children of essential workers attending school.

However, these four cohorts will be back at school from week 4.

Some South Burnett parents will welcome this slow progression back to normal schooling, while others will question it.

Is going back to school so early a smart move?

The proposed date for students in the other grades to return to school will be Monday, May 25.