POLL: Is going back to school early a smart move?
FOUR year levels of students will be returning to school from next Monday as part of Queensland's back to school plan.
Prep students and students in Years 1, 11 and 12 will go back to school as normal after starting Term 2 working from home due to coronavirus restrictions on May 11.
The State Government initially had projected for school students to work from home from weeks 1 to 5, with only children of essential workers attending school.
However, these four cohorts will be back at school from week 4.
Some South Burnett parents will welcome this slow progression back to normal schooling, while others will question it.
Is going back to school so early a smart move?
Reader poll
Is sending South Burnett students back to school so early a smart move?
The proposed date for students in the other grades to return to school will be Monday, May 25.
We have a plan to start returning Queensland children back to school. The start and end of school are critical in a child’s education. With that in mind, we’ve decided to start with Kindy, Prep, Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12 from Monday, May 11. #COVID19Aus #Education pic.twitter.com/mkJaNeYXmT— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) May 4, 2020