POLL: Will you be downloading the COVIDSafe app?

Australia's coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe has been released as the nation seeks to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour)

MILLIONS of Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app in the Federal Government's latest bid to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

The app, already downloaded by more than two million people, is designed to help health officials quickly contact people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

After two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kingaroy, now recovered, Queensland Health were able to reveal how the cases were contracted.

A total of 42 cases have been confirmed in the Darling Downs region, with one active case in Toowoomba, 39 recovered and two who passed away.

Due to the contagious nature of the virus, many South Burnett residents will consider downloading and using the COVIDSafe app.

The app will allow health teams to speed up this process of determining where a positive case was contracted, where they had been and who they had been in close contact with.

This means anyone who is at risk may be contacted quicker.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people to download the Federal Government's COVID-safe app.

This comes after Queesland recorded zero new cases of coronavirus yesterday, with only 93 active cases across the state.

"Can I please urge all families to sign up for the COVID-safe app, the more people who sign up the more of Queensland we can open up," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Australian government application will create a bluetooth connection between two phones with the application installed, log the interaction, and help the government identify potential COVID-19 cases. Critics are concerned about personal privacy, and the app requires uptake of just under half the population to be successful. (Photo Illustration by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Many Australians have privacy concerns about the app which asks for your name, mobile number, postcode and age range.

The Australian Department of Health reported the downloading the app is completely voluntary and is something people can do to protect themselves, their family, friends and save the lives of other Australians.

After the pandemic, users will be prompted to delete the COVIDSafe app from their phone and all data in the information storage system will also be destroyed.