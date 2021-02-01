Pollie’s daughter allegedly stole neighbour’s pram, BBQ

Jason Costigan's troubled daughter Brianna has faced court again on fresh charges after police alleged she was involved in a break and enter against her neighbour over the Christmas period.

The charges mark another chapter in a turbulent past 12 months for the former budding uni student and lawyer after she was caught up in a drug operation spanning across the city.

Costigan bundled into a car outside the Downing Centre this morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

According to court documents police will allege Costigan, the daughter of former Queensland MP Jason, allegedly made off with a Yoyo pram and a Weber barbecue after breaking into the woman's storage cage in the building they both live in.

The incident is believed to have taken place at some point during December 2020.

South Sydney detectives arrested Costigan, 21, on January 6, court documents state.

The alleged victim is Costigan's neighbour at an exclusive apartment complex in Zetland.

Costigan appeared in court with her lawyer, frantically scribbling notes before hiding under a suit jacket outside the Downing Centre on Monday.

Pictured at a previous hearing last year Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dylan Coker

She pleaded not guilty to the one count of break and enter and will return to court later this year when police serve the brief of evidence.

Costigan's cocaine dealing charges from 2020 were eventually thrown out on mental health grounds but the case against her former partner is still going through the courts.

Last year she both married, and split from, her co-accused Ahmed Taha after reportedly converting to Islam and embarked on a legal side hustle of selling luxury designer bags through her Instagram profile.

