POLLIES IN THE PUB: Everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated local council Q&A

QUESTION MASTER: Damien Martoo from the Martoo Review (centre) will be hosting the highly anticipated Pollies in the Pub, a Q&A style event with all four of the mayoral candidates running in the 2020 South Burnett local elections. Clockwise from top left corner, Abigail Andersson, Brett Otto, Toni Ralph and Keith Campbell.

HAVE you got a burning question you’re itching to ask the future mayor of the South Burnett?

Thanks to Damien Martoo from the Martoo Review, now you can.

As the face and voice of the South Burnett now for over several years, Mr Martoo can confidently say he’s the perfect man to host the question and answer style forum with all four of the mayoral candidates ahead of the 2020 election.

“At one point I was considering actually running for mayor myself, but I’m really enjoying the role and platform the Martoo Review plays within the community right now,” he said.

“That’s why I feel so passionately about holding these three events across our region. I want to give people the opportunity to have their voices heard and with local elections coming up I thought next month would be the perfect time to get everyone together around a couple cold drinks on mutual grounds for a good old fashioned public community forum.”

Damien Martoo from the Martoo Review is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Pollies in the Pub Q&A style event next month ahead of the 2020 local elections.

The three Pollies in the Pub events are being held the week before polling takes place on Saturday, March 28 across three iconic South Burnett pubs including the Carollee Hotel in Kingaroy (March 16), the Palace Hotel in Nanango (March 18) and the Royal Hotel in Murgon (March 20).

Mr Martoo said everyone is welcome to attend the event and encourages residents to put forward their questions and concerns for the four mayoral candidates to answer.

“We will have a selection of questions drawn from a hat and read out to the candidates on the night,” Mr Martoo said. “So far all four locals running for mayor (Keith Campbell, Brett Otto, Abigail Andersson and freshly announced entry Toni Ralph) have all confirmed they will be there.”

