Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

MAULED TO DEATH: Kim-Maree Rowan's pet horses were viciously attacked by stray dogs who wandered into her property. Picture: Kim-maree Rowan

MAULED TO DEATH: Kim-Maree Rowan's pet horses were viciously attacked by stray dogs who wandered into her property. Picture: Kim-maree Rowan

A DISTRAUGHT pet owner is searching for answers after her ponies were mauled to death by stray dogs.

Mt Perry resident Kim-Maree Rowan received a phone call from shocked neighbours on June 26, saying her beloved ponies were attacked by dogs who wandered into her property.

Ms Rowan works in the mines at Blackwater, and regularly asks her neighbours to pet sit for her.

She never thought something so horrific would happen to her family while she was gone.

"I've had my boy Bobo for 15 years, and my other pony Bee for four, and the smallest was little Bumble for three months," she said.

Kim-Maree Rowan's pet horses Mum Bee and Baby Bumble. Picture: Kim-Maree Rowan

Ms Rowan said she's been wary of loose dogs in the area for the last several months.

"I then got a phone call on Sunday morning that something was wrong in my paddock, but the person couldn't check because she had her child with her," Ms Rowan said.

"When someone was able to accompany her, they've gone across the creek into my property and seen all three ponies had been mauled."

After driving five hours back home Sunday evening, she saw the damage the dogs had caused to her beloved pets.

READ MORE:

Police seize $30k drugs in major South Burnett drug bust

Gunfire sends Dingo Sanctuary owner to hospital

How teen hero saved a life from Kingaroy shop front car crash

"It's unacceptable really, my animals had secure fences, we've had visits from rangers and everything," she said.

"I haven't had a problem in 15 years, and now I'm waiting on help from the Council."

Ms Rowan has contacted the RSPCA, police and the North Burnett Regional Council on what she believes is now a safety issue.

"If that was a kid that was mauled, this would've been handled completely different," Ms Rowan said.

Kim-Maree Rowan's pet horse Bobo. Picture: Kim-Maree Rowan

"Nothing has been immediately done to at least contain the dogs who have done this, they could still be out there about to attack someone.

"My pets were my family, my children, and I miss them so much."

Ms Rowan says her eldest pony Bobo was "a character", getting invited up to the pub regularly to hang with patrons.

Her daughter grew up with him since she was 13, and she can't bring herself to think about the vicious end Bobo and his fellow animals met on Sunday.

Kim-Maree Rowan's pet horses Bee and Bumble. Picture: Kim-Maree Rowan

She is now waiting on council's animal control, and the RSPCA to begin their investigation into what can be done about the incident.

"These dogs, it's how they're brought up, we should be securing them first in relation to something like this," she said.

"Otherwise they could strike at any moment, and hurt someone else in the process."

North Burnett Regional Council has been contacted for comment.