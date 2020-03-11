Pop superstar Harry Styles books Australian tour

POP superstar Harry Styles will bring his Love On Tour to Australia in November.

The 26-year-old boy band graduate has enjoyed a phenomenally successful solo career in Australia since One Direction announced their indefinite hiatus back in 2015.

His debut self-titled record and last December's follow-up Fine Line have generated more than 3.6 billion streams over three years.

Styles has been a regular tourist to Australia to promote his records, with Love On Tour his third batch of concerts here.

"It's always been a lot of fun coming down there and the fans have always been amazing and the shows have always had incredible energy any time I've been in Australia so I'm excited to be coming back," he told News Corp Australia.

Styles will kick off the tour at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on November 20 and heads to Brisbane Entertainment Centre on November 26, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on November 28 and RAC Arena on December 2.

Tickets go on sale on March 20 from 2pm.

Styles recently revealed a pivotal Australian influence on his music courtesy of his mother soundtracking his childhood with Savage Garden.

"I grew up listening to them, my mum used to listen to them all the time, it was some of the first music I ever listened to so," he said.

"It's one of those I can go back to if I haven't listened to it for years and still know all the words, the songs I used to sing in the car with my mum. It definitely holds a place in my heart."

While the Love On Tour setlist will be bolstered by a clutch of hit singles from his two solo records including recent piano ballad Falling and previous releases Adore You, Lights Up and Watermelon Sugar.

Styles also hinted he may include Lizzo's Juice which he covered for a recent performance in London and again with the American pop gamechanger at one of her American shows.

With coronavirus already affecting the cancellation of the Miley Cyrus bushfire benefit scheduled this weekend, Styles fans will be crossing everything the health crisis will have abated by late November when their heart-throb is due to kick off his tour.