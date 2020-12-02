Pop-up gift shop supports local creatives and brings tourists

Sisters Lynette Vicary and Emily Vicary holding some of their favourite items from Burnett Christmas. ​Photo: Kristen Camp

THE countdown is over and the Burnett Christmas is now open, showcasing the best creatives of the region in a one-stop pop-up shop in Mundubbera.

Burnett Christmas supports and promotes small home businesses in the North Burnett and had its debut last year of 30 exhibitors.

This year, the store has doubled in size and stock with a whopping 60 creators selling their work.

Coordinator Lynette Vicary said they have a passion for the North Burnett and had the idea to do the shop for years before it came to fruition.

“We saw Bush Christmas in Toowoomba, and they’ve got a similar sort of thing where they bring stock from country areas to the city,” Ms Vicary said.

“So we thought we can bring people to the North Burnett, out of the city and into the country to shop locally.”

Every creator featured in the shop is lives in the North Burnett region. Photo: Kristen Camp

Ms Vicary said she loves being able to put the names of the creatives out there and support them through tough times.

“These little businesses that they have, they put their kids through school with that, or it might mean that those people actually have a Christmas for that year,” she said.

The drought of last year and COVID-19 this year, has made it harder for the families in the region to get by.

“It might mean that they just have that extra pocket money that they might be able to get through,” Ms Vicary said.

“The stories that you hear, it just melts your heart.”

Burnett Christmas trades from 9am – 5pm during the week and 9am – 2pm on weekends. Photo: Kristen Camp

Ms Vicary said the aim is to also help the economy grow and encourage visitors to explore other parts of the region as well.

“They might go down to the bakery and have a coffee or go to the butcher shop and grab some sausages ... so yeah, it’s just pushing business around the community,” Ms Vicary said.

Emily Vicary who is also involved in running Burnett Christmas said it spreads awareness throughout the state of what the North Burnett has to offer.

“There's so much in our region, let’s take advantage of it and let’s share with the world,” Ms Vicary said.

“There were car loads from Brisbane and all over so it‘s really all about bringing people to our region and showing them what we have.”