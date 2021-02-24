‘Popped up everywhere’: Stalker inflicts nine months of hell

An ‘extremely shy’ man who lives with his mother has been sentenced for stalking two women, with one saying she ‘felt sick’ whenever she saw him.

An 'extremely shy' and maladjusted Logan 39-year-old who lives with his mother has been sentenced for stalking two women unknown to him, one of them for nine months.

The victim of nine months, a mother, described how she began to see Regents Park man Nathan Townsend, 39, "popping up everywhere" between September 1, 2019 - June 20, 2020.

"It made her feel sick and fearful when she saw you," Beenleigh Magistrate Louise Shepherd told the court on Wednesday.

"She began to see you popping up constantly when she was out and about.

"You would ensure to make eye contact and often smile, a smile she described as a 'fairly creepy-type smile'.

Regents Park stalker Nathan Townsend, 39. Picture: Alex Treacy

"It got to a point where you would seem to deliberately walk past her multiple times in close proximity.

"She saw you while doing school pick-up and drop-off - you have no kids, you had no reason to be there - she would see you at various shopping centres, she began changing where she was shopping (to avoid you)."

The victim even busted Townsend hiding in bushes outside a public rest room where she was relieving herself.

"She was fearful and concerned," Ms Shepherd said.

"She began to take photographs of you and documented events and it got to point she felt she had to seek protection from police.

"You never spoke to her but for one confrontation instigated by her at one point."

Townsend's second, younger victim, an employee of Woolworths Browns Plains, was stalked between April 23 - July 5, 2020.

"This was similar type conduct, you would constantly be in store, usually not buying anything, the woman's supervisor took the view you were following her," Ms Shepherd said.

"The young woman became so concerned that instead of driving herself to work, her parents started driving her to and from and her colleagues escorted her to and from her car."

Ms Shepherd said Townsend's behaviour was "not normal… (and) it needs intervention".

Defence lawyer Manuela Payet told the court her client was "extremely shy" and lived with his mother, for whom he is a full-time carer.

"He never intended to do harm," she told the court.

"He's extremely shy, he doesn't speak to anyone and will not approach them, so he just follows them around all day.

"He's got issues with self-confidence.

"I've told him he needs to go and talk to someone rather than lurk around and follow them all day."

Townsend also pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a bail condition.

He was placed on an 18-month probation order.

Convictions were not recorded.

