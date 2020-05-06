Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHUT: The Clinton Chefs has closed.
SHUT: The Clinton Chefs has closed.
Business

BEST OF SERIES: Popular food business shuts

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Nov 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6th May 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Observer is taking a look back at some of our most popular and most shared stories from the last six months. 

This story was originally published on November 13, 2019. 

A POPULAR Gladstone food business has made the tough decision to close.

The Clinton Chefs closed last Tuesday due to slow trade.

Manager Sarah Harris, who also manages neighbouring business Clinton Takeaway, said it was a hard decision.

"We just want to thank you all that have supported us over the years," Ms Harris said.

"We are sorry that the time has come to close our doors."

Ms Harris said the takeaway business was doing "tremendously" and would remain open.

The Clinton Chefs operated for more than three years.

business closures clinton chefs gladstone businesses
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves cash in at Kingaroy servo

        premium_icon Thieves cash in at Kingaroy servo

        News If you have any information regarding the theft contact Policelink on 13 14 44.

        Young dad killed in crash leaves inspiring legacy

        premium_icon Young dad killed in crash leaves inspiring legacy

        News Steve Hankin remembered as family man who overcame his demons

        Burrandowan races to bounce back stronger than ever

        premium_icon Burrandowan races to bounce back stronger than ever

        Horses A historic South Burnett race meet has fallen victim to coronavirus, however it’s...

        Police negotiate with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt

        premium_icon Police negotiate with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt

        News UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody by police earlier this evening.