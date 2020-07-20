Popular South Burnett country music festival postponed

SHOW STOPPER: Adam Harvey brought the house down at the Murgon Music Muster. (Picture: Matt Collins)

SHOW STOPPER: Adam Harvey brought the house down at the Murgon Music Muster. (Picture: Matt Collins)

ONE OF the South Burnett’s biggest country music festivals has been postponed as a result of the current coronavirus situation.

The Murgon Music Muster usually attracts people from all over the country and has had thousands of spectators flood through the gates in recent years.

Due to the current restrictions limiting spectators the Murgon Rotary Club and Murgon Music Muster committee have postponed the event until further notice.

Murgon Rotary Club president Heath Sander said the decision didn’t come lightly.

“The main reason we have postponed the event is for the safety of the patrons with majority of them over 50 and about 40 per cent of them from interstate,” Mr Sander said.

“The Rotary Club didn’t make this decision lightly and really feel for the businesses and patrons that will feel the impacts of not having the event.

“Due to the current situation in Victoria and New South Wales we didn’t want to put the community at risk by holding the event.”

The Murgon Music Muster would have been heading into its tenth year with a huge line-up of musicians on the cards.

Mr Sander said the event has grown significantly over the years.

“About four years ago we were seeing about 140 vans staying for the Muster, last year we had about 400,” Mr Sander said.

“The last two years we have had over a thousand in the hall on both the Friday and Saturday nights.

“The event is so important to the community because it increases the number of visitors, who ultimately spend money in the local businesses.”

Mr Sander said it’s not only a positive for local business but it also provides a platform for local artists.

“Every year we try and use as many local artists as possible, we had Connie Shelton play last year and it’s also a great opportunity for them to rub shoulders with some big names,” Mr Sander said.

“It’s basically a big community where everyone is drawn to the music, the atmosphere and the camaraderie.

“It’s not only a financial benefit to the region but also has mental health benefits for all the people getting to socialise and enjoy the event.

“It’s a shame we had to postpone the event, however we will be back bigger and better when restrictions ease.”