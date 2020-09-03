BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

A positive coronavirus case has been detected in the Lockyer Valley.

UPDATE: THE Laidley aged care worker who has contracted coronavirus reportedly did not work directly with residents.

In a press conference today, Queensland Chief Health medical officer Jeannette Young said the staffer worked in a staff area with other workers who had contact with patients.

She praised Carinya Karinity's staff for their handling of the situation.

"They knew exactly what they were doing," she said.

"It was a small facility in a rural area, and they knew exactly what to do. It was handled beautifully."

She said the worker did attend the age care facility while not symptomatic but did not work when symptomatic.

"Because of the process that was put in place, getting aged care facilities to manage their risk, the risk for that facility is very low," Dr Young said.

"We will be now testing all of the residents and staff, and some of the staff will go into quarantine."

Dr Young said today's two new confirmed cases were both known contacts of other confirmed cases.

"We are starting to see, two weeks into this cluster, that we've got control," she said.

"It's too early to say we've resolved it, but we can see we are getting a couple of cases each day."

The Gatton Star has learned an aged care worker from Carinity's Karinya Place care in Laidley has contracted the virus.

A Carinity spokesman has said the staff member is in quarantine at home, and did not work while experiencing any symptoms.

As a precaution, a number of staff who were in contact with the infected person are now self-isolating.

It is understood testing of residents and staff was undertaken last night, and is set to continue today.

It's the first confirmed case in the Lockyer Valley since coronavirus first hit Australia in March.

The only other case in the Lockyer Valley was earlier this year and was a returning overseas traveller.

There are 10 active cases in the West Moreton region, and 28 active cases in Queensland.

