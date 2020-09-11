Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
News

Positive COVID case visited multiple shops in Orion

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Sep 2020 6:41 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM

QUEENSLAND Health has expanded its list of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases have visited, including a number of shops at Orion shopping centre in Springfield.

A positive case was at the shopping centre on Wednesday, September 2 and arrived at 12.25pm.

A full list of places they visited include:

Big W (between 12.33-12.42pm)

City Beach (between 12.42-12.59pm)

Woolworths (between 1.02-1.13pm)

Stacks Discount Variety (between 1.14-1.19pm)

A positive case then visited Peter McMahon's Swim Factory in Orion from 4-4.30pm on the same day.

Anyone who has been to these locations at the times specified should monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested and isolate until a test result has been returned.

A full list of contact tracing locations is available here.

Find a list of testing and fever clinics here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

coronavirus ipswich orion springfield queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Angry son deliberately rams car into dad’s shop for revenge

        Premium Content Angry son deliberately rams car into dad’s shop for revenge

        News A MURGON man intentionally crashed his car into his dad’s shop after an argument, a court heard.

        OPINION: No one deserves to go to work and get abused

        Premium Content OPINION: No one deserves to go to work and get abused

        Opinion Three South Burnett residents have faced court in the last month for abusing staff...

        Drunk men kick $5000 damage into ‘former bully’s’ car

        Premium Content Drunk men kick $5000 damage into ‘former bully’s’ car

        Crime A SNOOZING vigilante confronted the three men, after they inflicted thousands of...

        Thunderstorms on cards as systems combine over South Burnett

        Premium Content Thunderstorms on cards as systems combine over South Burnett

        Weather STORM season has just started and the South Burnett is set for to be hit by more...