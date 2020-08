The man is in a stable condition at Kingaroy Hospital after being struck by a vehicle last night. Picture: Cameron Bates

A KINGAROY man is suffering from suspected spinal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Youngman Street at 10.44pm last night.

According to a Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesperson, he was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

More to come.