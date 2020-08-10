Possible storms to hit the South Burnett after cold mornings

Possible thunderstorms and rain are forecast across the region this week. (Picture: File)

THE South Burnett has been greeted by a cool and windy Monday morning with temperatures getting as low as 5 degrees, climbing throughout the day to a top of 16.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said the winds should ease by the end of the day.

“It’s a pretty breezy morning, however it’s likely that wind will die down as we get into the afternoon and it should be pretty calm by tomorrow morning,” Mr Markworth said.

“The temperature is pretty cool at the moment, rising significantly throughout the week, reaching 26 degrees by Friday.

“Kingaroy received 9.2mm of rain on Saturday caused by a combination of two troughs causing a cloud band that caused heavy rain in South West Queensland.”

The weekends rain has caused a cool dry air map to move over West Queensland.

Seven Day Outlook

Monday – Partly cloudy with a minium of 5 and a maximum 16.

Tuesday – Sunny with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 21.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny with a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 23.

Thursday – Sunny with a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 26.

Friday – Sunny with a minimum of 8 and a maximum of 26.

Saturday – Cloudy, chance of thunderstorms with a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 23. 70 per cent chance of rain 8-15mm

Sunday – Partly cloudy with a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 19. 30 pre cent chance of 0-2mm of rain.

Mr Markworth said South Burnett residents can expect similar conditions this weekend to last weekend.

“There is 8-15mm of rain forecast on Saturday with chances of thunderstorm, which means there could be more or less rain than forecast,” he said.

“It will be every similar to what was seen over the weekend with a cloud band moving across the region.”

