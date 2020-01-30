Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joshua Jeffrey outside the Burnie Court in 2018. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD
Joshua Jeffrey outside the Burnie Court in 2018. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD
Crime

Potential jail time for cruel penguin killer

by HELEN KEMPTON
30th Jan 2020 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who bludgeoned six little penguins to death - and whose original sentence outraged the public - may end up spending time behind bars.

Joshua Leigh Jeffrey was convicted in July 2018 of beating the birds with a stick as he drank alcohol with mates on a beach in Sulphur Creek in the early hours of 2016.

He received a sentence in the Burnie Magistrate's Court of 49 hours of community service.

The sentenced was appealed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which argued it was "manifestly inadequate."

In October, 2018 Justice Stephen Estcourt doubled those community orders to 98 and also imposed a prison sentence of two months.

That sentence was suspended on the condition Jeffrey not commit an offence punishable by imprisonment for 12 months.

In the Burnie Supreme Court today the court was told Jeffrey had been convicted of such an offence on January 20 and Tasmania Police had filed an application for breach of a suspended sentence.

A hearing will be set down after Jeffrey appears before his sentencing judge, Stephen Estcourt again on February 3.

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks jail penguin killer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 7: Biggest issues current sitting council has faced

        premium_icon TOP 7: Biggest issues current sitting council has faced

        Council News From roads levies to new developments, we look back at the moments that mattered from 2016-2020.

        GRAPE TIME: Story behind local stomping day

        premium_icon GRAPE TIME: Story behind local stomping day

        News This year's grape stomping festival has a new competitive twist.

        HUGE GALLERY: First day of school for South Burnett kids

        premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: First day of school for South Burnett kids

        Education 50 plus pictures of South Burnett kids on their first day of school this year.

        PUMPKIN FEST SAVED: Generous donation keeps things rolling

        premium_icon PUMPKIN FEST SAVED: Generous donation keeps things rolling

        News Thanks to some very generous Bundy farmers the Pumpkin Fest is back!