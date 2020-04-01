Potential publican scoping out Burnett pub

GAYNDAH'S POTENTIAL PUBLICAN: Rockhampton pub worker Nichole Scott is having a test run at the Burnett Hotel in Gayndah. Picture: Sam Turner

GAYNDAH'S POTENTIAL PUBLICAN: Rockhampton pub worker Nichole Scott is having a test run at the Burnett Hotel in Gayndah. Picture: Sam Turner

GAYNDAH'S Burnett Hotel could potentially have a new publican ready to service the good people of the 4625.

Long-time pub worker Nichole Scott is conducting a trial run at managing the 118-year-old pub for the next two months.

Located on the corner of Capper St, Mrs Scott is in the process of cleaning and setting up the pub so it can comply with the latest social distancing regulations.

After moving from Westwood, 50 kilometres from Rockhampton, Mrs Scott has been working as a country music DJ in the region for rodeos, weddings and campdrafts.

But working pubs runs in the family.

"When I was eight my mum took on her first lease as the publican at the Keppel Sands Pub near Rockhampton," Mrs Scott said.

"Then when I was 12 she bought the pub at Westwood, and she's been there for 25 years this October."

Mrs Scott has been helping in small country pubs for more than 17 years, helping her mum throughout her life with cooking, serving, and managing the Westwood pub.

"Mum was sick a couple of years ago, so I took over managing the hotel at Westwood for 12 months … and I was posting daily updates for the pub, and what I was doing for it," she said.

"Trying to get people back into the pub."

She was approached by a friend earlier in the year about the opportunity at the Burnett Hotel, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

At first she was hesitant to take on the gig, but the owner had offered her a trial run of a few months to see if she liked the location.

"I don't mind a challenge, what's going to happen is what's going to happen," she said.

"Everyone in the town has been welcoming, and the people here are genuine, with everyone wanting to help everyone."

She's been in the town for nearly a fortnight, and has already grown attached to the charm of the small country town.

After some months managing the place, she said she could see her husband and three song settling into country life.

"All my boys like fishing and hunting, so here seems like a pretty good place for them," she said.

The Burnett Hotel is currently open for takeaways.