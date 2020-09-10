Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Smarter Shopping

Power bill surge: How to cut spring energy costs

by Anthony Keane
10th Sep 2020 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Spring brings cheaper power bills for many households as airconditioners get used less and solar panel production picks up, but this year looks different.

COVID-19 lockdowns and millions of people still working from home put an extra energy drain on appliances, so it's smart to consider ways to cut power costs.

Here are five tips from energy and budgeting experts.

Red Energy's general manager customer management, Lucy Aston, suggests extending spring cleaning to your airconditioner's filter.

"A dirty unit can use up to 15 per cent more energy," she says.

"Clean the filter a couple of times each year."

Red Energy's Lucy Aston says clothes dryer use should be reduced to save money.
Red Energy's Lucy Aston says clothes dryer use should be reduced to save money.

More sunshine and warmth should mean less need for a clothes dryer, which Aston says is one of the most expensive appliances to run.

"Improve energy efficiency by emptying the lint filter after each load and, if you can, use sensor technology so the machine stops once the clothes are dry," she says.

As days get warmer, people should cover windows with curtains or blinds to keep unwanted heat out, Aston says.

MyBudget director Tammy Barton has seen higher power bills during the pandemic and winter amid increased TV use, heating and more opening and closing of fridges.

"The one good side is that households are saving money by spending less on transport, entertainment, eating out and holidays, which is helping to make up for the extra power costs," she says.

Barton says money saved by cancelled holidays could be diverted to home improvement projects that save energy.

"New security screens could allow you to sleep with your windows open," she says. "Ceiling fans could reduce your airconditioner use."

Investing in a folding clothesline is another good energy-saving idea, Barton says.

Originally published as Power bill surge: How to cut spring energy costs

More Stories

cost of living electricity bills energy finance power bills savvy shopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        • 10th Sep 2020 5:33 AM
        Car slams into tree on rural South Burnett road

        Premium Content Car slams into tree on rural South Burnett road

        Breaking Paramedics are currently treating a woman after she lost control, hitting a...

        STATE ELECTION: Who we know is running in Nanango so far

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: Who we know is running in Nanango so far

        Politics With just over a month to go until voters head to the polls, here’s everyone who’s...