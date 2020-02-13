Menu
The Sunshine Coast Airport recorded more than 200mm of rain overnight as the region copped a heavy downpour, with power out, homes evacuated and cars stranded.
Weather

Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

Ashley Carter
by
13th Feb 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:17 AM

>> CARS UNDERWATER, TOWNS SUBMERGED IN RAIN-AGEDDON

>> FLOODY HELL: STORE INUNDATED WITH 'TONNES' OF WATER

>> 'FRIGHTENING NIGHT': RESIDENTS' TERROR AS BUILDING BASEMENT FLOODS

ALMOST 200 people are still without power across the Sunshine Coast after the region copped a heavy downpour overnight, with some areas recording more than 200mm of rain.

The Sunshine Coast was one of the worst hit areas in southeast Queensland. At 12:40am the Sunshine Coast Airport had received 213mm, Woombye 185mm and Nambour 187mm since 9am Wednesday.

Cars underwater at Nambour Plaza yesterday afternoon.
Cars underwater at Nambour Plaza yesterday afternoon.

Yandina was also pelted with 70mm in an hour, while Doonan Creek and Tewantin received 62mm.

Several cars were stranded in flood waters overnight and homes were evacuated. Mount Coolum nursing home Estia Health was evacuated about midnight due to flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology continues to warn that heavy rain may lead to "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding".

The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

This morning, 156 homes in Coolum, 32 in Beerwah and one in Perwillowen are without power. 

LIST OF FLOODED ROADS THIS MORNING

Visit Sunshine Coast Council's Disaster Hub for more up-to-date information.

  • Colemans Rd, Yandina 
  • Vee Rd, Yandina 
  • David Low Way, Mount Coolum
  • Yandina Bli Bli Rd, Maroochy River
  • Bli Bli Rd, Bli Bli
  • Old Maroochydore Rd (Maroochydore Rd), Forest Glen
  • Lindsay Rd, Buderim
  • Mcdonalds Rd, Palmwoods
  • Chevallum Palmwoods Rd, Chevallum
  • Highlands Rd, Eudlo
  • Crosby Hill Rd, Tanawha
  • Glenview Rd, Glenview
  • Louis Bazzo Dr, Pomona
  • McKinnon Dr, Ringtail Creek

Residents are being reminded that if it's flooded, forget it.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500
bureau of meteorology flash flooding heavy rain rainfall totals sunshine coast sunshine coast weather weather forecast weather warning
