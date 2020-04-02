Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.
A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.
Crime

Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Apr 2020 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has escape the scene of a tool shop break-in on a stolen ride-on lawnmower.

Police responded to reports of a break-and-enter at the STHIL Garden Shed Shop on Morayfield Rd at Morayfield overnight, where they found the business' front fence partially damaged and a ride-on lawn mower missing from the property.

Police believe the thief left the scene on the lawn mower. It was found abandoned nearby sometime later.

Police are searching for the power tool pirate and are urging anyone with information to contact 131 444.

Originally published as Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape

More Stories

break-in breaking and entering crime editors picks lawn mower power tools theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PUBLISHED POETS: St John’s students impress

        premium_icon PUBLISHED POETS: St John’s students impress

        News Ben’s poem was called Procrastination, Lily’s was Glen Coe Hunting, and Katie’s was Y et Again, It Hasn’t Rained.

        Council confirms second South Burnett coronavirus case

        premium_icon Council confirms second South Burnett coronavirus case

        News SBRC confirms second coronavirus case in the region this afternoon.

        Police seize dangerous drugs and weapons, six charged

        premium_icon Police seize dangerous drugs and weapons, six charged

        Crime Stolen firearms, amphetamine and marijuana among items seized by police during...

        OPINION: Social distancing is no excuse to stop moving

        OPINION: Social distancing is no excuse to stop moving

        News Socially distancing is by no means an excuse to disconnect from your life and the...