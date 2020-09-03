Prayers for veterinarian missing at sea

A veterinarian from Queensland was on board the live cattle carrier Gulf Livestock 1 which is missing in the South China Sea.

A veterinarian trained in Townsville was on board the live cattle carrier Gulf Livestock 1 which is missing in the South China Sea, the Bulletin has confirmed.

Lukas Orda studied at James Cook University and worked at the Gold Coast Equine Clinic before joining the cattle export ship as a veterinary officer in June.

He is married with a six-month-old son.

The ship was carrying about 5800 head of cattle and 43 crew, including two Australians, when it was reported missing in waters off southwestern Japan.

Japan's coast guard is searching for the carrier after receiving a distress call from the vessel about 1.20am on Wednesday.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said the Australian Government was providing consular assistance to the families of the two Australian crew members.

Strong winds and torrential rain from Typhoon Maysak have been said to have hampered rescue efforts.

So far authorities report they have found one lifeboat and a Filipino crew member who was alive, wearing a life vest drifting in the waters.

The search for the ship is continuing.

The carrier left the New Zealand port of Napier on August 13 with 5800 cattle on board and was due to arrive at the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China, on September 3.

Before its voyage from New Zealand, it had docked in Gladstone.

Maritime reports suggest the ship's track had it heading into the path Typhoon Maysak and might have been caught in the centre of the typhoon.

It is believed to have fallen victim to the full force of the storm's fury with winds of up to 240 km/h.

Lukas Orda had been working with the Gold Coast Equine Clinic and the Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital before joining the gulf Livestock 1 as a veterinary member.

Lukas Orda started his career in North Queensland where he grew up after moving with his family to Australia from Germany.

His father is the Mount Isa emergency department director Ulrich Orda.

Lukas studied at James Cook University in Townsville and went to the Good Shepherd Catholic College in Mount Isa.

