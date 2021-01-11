‘Predatory’: Chilling Kingaroy rape mentioned before court

A full brief of evidence will be required before the case can continue on March 1. File Photo.

A full brief of evidence will be required before the case can continue on March 1. File Photo.

An ongoing case surrounding the chilling rape of a young Kingaroy woman, which saw her violently dragged down the street, was mentioned before the court today.

The defendant's lawyer, Chris Main, said a partial brief of evidence had been received by the defence, however certain documents are yet to be provided by the prosecution. Mr Main said a full brief of evidence - including the medical evidence - will be required before the case can continue.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair has given the prosecution until March 1, 2021, to provide the defence with the required documents. The defendant’s bail, granted in October last year, has been enlarged until then. He currently resides in the Gold Coast.

The 18-year-old man was charged last year with the alleged rape of a young woman after a night out in Kingaroy.

During the October bail application, Police prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi said, “the actions of this particular individual were predatory in nature”.



“He has focused his attention on the victim and has been seen dragging her through the streets,” Sgt Gangemi told the court.

Addressing the nature of the attack and the allegation of “dragging her through the streets”, Mr Main said while these alleged offences are objectively serious, this is “one interpretation of some information that’s been disclosed.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair granted the defendant bail under the condition he take up residence outside Kingaroy, and only return for court purposes. He must also abstain from contacting the victim or any of the witnesses.