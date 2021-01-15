Pregnant Bindi’s sweet tribute to Steve

As wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin's due date creeps closer, the 22-year-old has delighted fans with a third trimester photo comparison, throwing back to her mum Terri's pregnancy with little brother Robert.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," Bindi captioned two photos today, showing her and her mum Terri both at about the same stage of pregnancy.

In the first snap, Bindi smiles as her husband Chandler Powell kisses her exposed belly, while the second snap shows a young, school-uniformed Bindi and her late father Steve kissing Terri's equally impressive bump when she was pregnant with brother Robert, now 17.

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, Bindi and Chandler have been posting regular bump updates, usually involving adorable animal comparisons.

The loved-up couple posed with a koala and tortoise in September, a possum in October and, most recently, two emus in November.

Earlier this month, Bindi and Chandler posed with their hands over her bump, eyes closed and smiling, with the caption: "All the love in the world."

Bindi, 22, and husband Chandler, 23, tied the knot on March 25 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Australia Zoo, right before the COVID-19 lockdown.

In August, Bindi and Chandler posed with a tiny khaki T-shirt to reveal the exciting baby news on Instagram.

"It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Bindi told her followers.

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.

"Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our little sweetheart. Love and light."

In September, she revealed the baby's gender to her fans.

Posing alongside Chandler and an ultrasound of their baby Bindi wrote: "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can't wait for her arrival next year."

"I can't wait to meet my niece!" Bindi's younger brother Robert commented, while Chandler also wrote: "I love you and our daughter more than anything."

Plenty of commenters were soon suggesting a name that would pay tribute to her dad.

"A girl named Stevie, perhaps?" one person wrote, while another commented: "Name her Stevie!"

At Bindi and Chandler's wedding ceremony, Robert walked Bindi down the aisle and the couple lit a candle in memory of Steve.

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

"Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory.

"We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

Chandler and Bindi became engaged in July last year on her 21st birthday after six years of dating.

Bindi and Chandler, a professional wakeboarder from the US, met in 2013 when she gave the American and his family a tour of Australia Zoo.

Originally published as Pregnant Bindi's sweet tribute to Steve