Pregnant woman kicked, punched in stomach

GUILTY PLEA: The 29-year-old man from Cherbourg committed multiple domestic violence order breaches in January 2020. Photo: File

A MAGISTRATE has told a domestic violence offender crimes such as his were acts of evil that plagued the community.

“The community will not put up with domestic violence,” Kingaroy magistrate Louisa Pink told the 29-year-old Cherbourg man.

The defendant appeared before Kingaroy Magistrates Court via video link from Maryborough Correctional Centre last Wednesday, April 8.

He pleaded guilty to 15 offences including aggravated breach of a DVO, obstructing police, unlawfully having a cone to smoke a dangerous drug, multiple breaches of a protection order and unlawful assault armed with an instrument.

Ms Pink said the defendant was being charged on a series of offences that occurred over a period of weeks.

“On January 12 your partner was 29 weeks pregnant — you were at a party together and you wanted to leave, but she didn’t,” Ms Pink said.

“She already had a DVO in place against you.

“You were swearing at her and calling her a slut and then picked up a wooden paling from the ground and threw it in her direction, striking her left eye, causing her skin to split and bleed.”

Despite the aggravated offence, she said the defendant’s actions two weeks later were the more serious charges.

“On January 26 you were heavily intoxicated and you were again at a party with your partner,” Ms Pink said.

“She was 31 weeks pregnant and you demanded she went home with you.

“She refused, so you grabbed her by the hair and kicked her in the stomach and head repeatedly.

“Other people at the party tried to get you off her and had to physically run you out the door.

“You continued to yell out, ‘I’m going to jump on you,’ and ‘I’m going to kill you’.

“Fortunately, I am told the baby boy was born and is healthy.”

Defence lawyer Alan Korobacz said his client wanted to give up alcohol but found it hard to stay abstinent.

He said his client completed Year 9 and had been unemployed since 2017 but was focused on securing a new job when he was released from prison.

Ms Pink convicted and sentenced the man to 12 months’ imprisonment for the breach of DVO, with a fixed parole date of May 26.

He was also convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for assault causing bodily harm and one-month imprisonment for each of the seven phone calls he made from prison that broke the DVO.

Ms Pink also ordered the forfeiture of utensils used for dangerous drugs.