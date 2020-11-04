Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Premier death threat accused to learn fate

by Greg Stolz
4th Nov 2020 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A former soldier charged with making death threats against Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young could learn his fate next month.

Aaron David Marriage, 43, was charged with using a carriage service to make a threat to kill after being arrested by police at his Nerang home in September.

At his first court appearance last month, Marriage suggested he was frustrated because he had been separated from his child because of the Queensland border closure.

"At the end of the day I haven't seen my kid for a year ... that's the whole reason why I'm here," he told the court.

 

Araon David Marriage, 43 of Nerang, was charged with using a carriage service to make threats to kill Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo Supplied Facebook
Araon David Marriage, 43 of Nerang, was charged with using a carriage service to make threats to kill Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo Supplied Facebook

 

Marriage also said he took issue with the charge, including 'who the so-called victim is', and vowed that 'the truth will come out'.

The case was mentioned again in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Marriage did not appear in person but was represented by a lawyer.

The case was adjourned to the Commonwealth court list on December 7.

 

 

Originally published as Premier death threat accused to learn fate

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk court crime death threats jeanette young

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria

        Premium Content Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria

        Health Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with both acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

        Teen flown to hospital after fall from horse, hip injury

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital after fall from horse, hip injury

        News A NORTH Burnett teenager has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse...

        South Burnett man hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Premium Content South Burnett man hospitalised after crashing into tree

        News A MALE driver was transported to hospital last night after crashing his car into a...

        MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Premium Content MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Environment A South Burnett Times investigation has uncovered multimillion-dollar issues at...